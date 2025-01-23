Delhi: 5 workers rushed to hospital after building's wall collapsed in Brahmpuri

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A partial building collapse in northeast Delhi's Brahmpuri area left five workers injured on Thursday, police said.

Around 5.25 pm, the third-floor wall of House No 53, under demolition, unexpectedly gave way, damaging a neighbouring house's roof, they said.

"Soon after the incident, teams were rushed to the site. Senior police officer and fire brigade teams also reached there and launched a rescue operation," an officer said.

Rescue efforts were launched and the injured labourers were rushed to a hospital.

Debris from the collapsed structure fell onto the adjoining house, causing damage to its roof.

The building owner is currently being searched for to ascertain liability for the incident.

The injured labourers' condition remains stable and their families have been informed, police said. PTI BM VN VN