Delhi: 55-year-old woman jumps in front of metro train at Seelampur station; hospitalised

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman allegedly tried to end her life by jumping in front of a moving train at Seelampur Metro station on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 1.25 pm when the woman, travelling towards Rithala, leapt onto the tracks as a train entered the station, an official said.

According to police, security personnel immediately swung into action and pulled her out from beneath the train. She was unconscious at the time of rescue, they said.

The Delhi Metro control room called an ambulance and alerted the Delhi Metro Rail Police unit at Shastri Park.

The woman was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where she is under treatment, the official said.

"Her identity is yet to be established as she was alone and was not carrying any bag or identification document," he said.