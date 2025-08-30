Delhi: 6 city residents among 49 rabies deaths in 2025

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Delhi has reported 49 rabies deaths so far in 2025, with six of the victims being residents of the city, according to official data.

In 2024, the city recorded 62 rabies cases, three of which involved residents of the national capital, while the others hailed from different states, according to health department data accessed by PTI.

The data also highlighted the utilisation of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Anti-Rabies Serum (ARS) across various districts and anti-rabies hospitals in Delhi. In the most recent month, over 35,000 doses of ARV were administered, leaving a closing balance of more than 43,000 vials.

However, shortages were reported in some hospitals, including ESI-Mayapuri Phase-1, Polyclinic Bara Hindu Rao, PHC Vivekanandpuri, and HRH Hospital.

Similarly, the city used nearly 18,700 vials of ARS during the month, with shortages flagged at GTB Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, NC Joshi Hospital, and Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

On August 11, the Supreme Court directed that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be removed from the streets and relocated to shelters.

However, following objections and backlash from animal welfare groups and dog lovers, the court issued a modified order on August 22, clarifying that only aggressive or rabid dogs should be kept in shelters. The remaining dogs must be sterilised, vaccinated, dewormed, and released back into their original localities.

The court also instructed authorities to establish designated feeding zones to regulate interactions between humans and stray animals. PTI NSM MPL MPL