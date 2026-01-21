Delhi: 62-year-old woman jumps to death from eighth floor of high-rise in Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of a residential building in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Wednesday, police said.

The police received a PCR call at at 8:49 am regarding the incident at Saraswati Apartments.

A team from the Vasant Kunj South police station reached the spot and found the woman lying on the ground with fatal injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police identified the deceased as a resident of the same apartment complex. She was a housewife who lived there for several years.

A senior police officer said the scene was inspected by a crime team along with forensic experts to collect evidence. The body was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.

"During the preliminary investigation, no signs of foul play or external interference were found. CCTV footage installed in the building and its surrounding areas showed the woman jumping from the top floor on her own," the officer said.

Police have recorded the statements of family members and other residents of the building. No suicide note has been recovered so far, he added. PTI BM BM AKY AKY