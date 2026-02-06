Delhi: 67 held, 61 booked under Operation Shastra for online weapon glorification

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered 61 FIRs and arrested 67 people under 'Operation Shastra', a special intelligence-led drive to curb the glorification of firearms and sharp-edged weapons on social media, officials said on Friday.

During the operation, 15 juveniles were also apprehended. Police recovered 69 illegal firearms along with 93 live cartridges and seized 13 knives and other sharp-edged weapons, they said.

The operation involved lawful digital scanning and behavioural analysis of publicly available social media content, including reels and short videos, where people were seen brandishing weapons or projecting violent imagery for influence, thrill or dominance.

"Launched under the leadership of Delhi Police Chief Satish Golchha, 'Operation Shastra' was aimed at disrupting emerging online clusters that normalise violence and unlawful possession of weapons, while combining enforcement with preventive outreach," a senior police officer said.

More than 500 teams comprising over 2,000 personnel from special staff, cyber police stations and local police stations analysed over 6,000 social media profiles as part of the exercise, police said.