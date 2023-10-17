Delhi: 7 more women sub-registrars posted at registration offices to reduce work burden

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi government has appointed seven more women sub- registrars at its property registration offices to reduce burden on staff there, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an order issued by the services department, seven women officers posted at Directorate of Education have been transferred to the revenue department, they said.

"The officers stand relieved with immediate effect without waiting for any formal relieving from their present department to join their new place of posting immediately," said the order.

The officers posted as joint sub-registrar include Nirmala Bhalla, Kashmere Gate sub-registrar office, Sapna Menon, Pitam Pura, Sabina Verma, Janak Puri, Babita Mehta, Janak Puri, Ranju Devi, Kapashera, Manju Khanna, Punjabi Bagh and Alka Aditya, Basai Darapur, according to the order.

Both sub-registrar and joint sub-registrar will be equal in all respects and concerned district magistrate will allocate work among them at sub-registrar office concerned, it said.

"The move was aimed at reducing burden on the sub-registrars already working at these offices that witness significant public rush and lot of paper work," said a senior Delhi government official.

He said already 22 women sub-registrars were posted at the sub-registrar offices on the instructions of the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena last year, to help check corruption and red tape, and to infuse public friendly atmosphere at these offices witnessing hectic activity.

"These women sub-registrars have been provided with training and after they took charge there is a perceptible change in working culture at the sub-registrar offices," the official claimed.

The seven sub-registrar offices where the women officers have been posted as joint sub-registrar witness more work as compared to other offices in different parts of the city, the order said. These offices deal with registration of sale deeds and other documentation process related to immovable properties. PTI VIT VIT KVK KVK