Delhi: 74-year-old man killed as e-rickshaw overturns

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A 74-year-old man was killed and two others sustained minor injuries after an e-rickshaw overturned in east Delhi's Farsh Bazar area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Komal Singh Chandel, a resident of Krishna Nagar, who was travelling in the e-rickshaw when it turned turtle after the driver suddenly swerved to avoid colliding with a scooter, police added.

Chandel was rushed to Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan, where doctors declared him dead due to head and facial injuries, the officer added.

A woman passenger, Pushpa (26), resident of Krishna Nagar, suffered minor injuries on her right foot. The e-rickshaw driver, identified as Naj Mohammad alias Asif (38), also received minor hand injuries and has been detained, police said.

The vehicle has been seized, and a mobile crime team and forensic experts were called to inspect the spot and carry out videography.

Police said a case of causing death due to rash and negligent driving is being registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain if anyone else was injured in the accident.