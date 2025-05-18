Delhi: 761 vehicles challaned, 10 towed in anti-encroachment drive on Aurobindo Marg

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A total of 761 vehicles were challaned and 10 towed away during a special anti-encroachment and improper parking drive conducted on Aurobindo Marg here, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The drive was carried out under the jurisdiction of the Hauz Khas traffic circle in the southern range to ensure a smooth traffic flow and clear pedestrian pathways, officials said.

"Aurobindo Marg is an important north-south arterial stretch connecting South Delhi to Gurugram and other key areas. However, persistent encroachments and illegal parking had severely restricted movement," the traffic police said in a statement.

The road was found to be heavily encroached by vendors, hawkers and illegally parked vehicles, including private cars, autorickshaws, and taxis. In some cases, shopkeepers had extended their establishments onto the road, further narrowing the carriageway and leaving little space for pedestrians, officials said.

Along with the 761 challans issued for improper parking, 10 vehicles were towed away and 85 encroaching articles were removed or seized by the civic agencies, police said.

"The operation was conducted in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council and the local police. Photographic evidence was collected for each encroachment cleared," the statement said.

Officials said the action led to a noticeable improvement in traffic flow in the area.

"We have received positive feedback from the public, who appreciated the clearing of footpaths and easing of congestion," a senior police officer said.

The traffic police said such enforcement drives will continue. PTI BM OZ OZ