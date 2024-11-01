Delhi: 78 fire calls received on Diwali evening, 2 injured

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) At least 78 calls regarding fire incidents were received by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Thursday evening, an official said.

"These calls were received between 4 pm and 9 pm. No major incident was reported from anywhere except two people getting injured in a fire on a bus," a DFS official said.

The two people travelling on the bus were injured as firecrackers being carried by one of them caught fire in Dwarka's Chhawala area at about 6:30 pm.

Both of them were admitted to a hospital, the official said. PTI ALK RC