Delhi: 792 challans issued in a day in crackdown on improper parking

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A whopping 792 challans were issued in just a day in a crackdown on improper parking in Kalkaji, the police said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police issued the challans on Tuesday in a special drive launched to remove encroachments and obstructive parking on key roads.

The crackdown was carried out at Guru Ravi Dass Marg and Raja Dhir Sen Marg. Besides the challans, 55 vehicles were towed and seven illegal e-rickshaws were impounded.

“These roads were heavily encroached upon by vendors, hawkers, and vehicles — ranging from private cars and three-wheelers to heavy goods vehicles — severely hindering the free movement of both traffic and pedestrians,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said.

Several shopkeepers had also extended their establishments illegally onto the road, leaving little to no space for pedestrians, causing daily traffic snarls and safety hazards, he added.

Stating that the roads served as arteries connecting educational institutions, commercial hubs, and residential areas, Gupta asserted that ensuring their obstruction-free status is critical for smooth vehicular flow and pedestrian safety".