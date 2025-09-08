Delhi: 82 stolen mobile phones recovered, 2 held

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A woman was among the two individuals arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones. A total of 82 stolen and snatched mobile phones were recovered from their possession in the Neb Sarai area, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Faiyaz (28) and a 31-year-old woman, police said, adding that efforts are underway to arrest the main accused, identified as Mustaq alias Bunty.

According to the police, during surveillance in the Gandhi Nagar area, a suspect, identified as Ajay, was apprehended, who revealed that his SIM card was being used by Faiyaz.

"Subsequently, a police team raided Gandhi Nagar, where Faiyaz was apprehended. At his instance, 25 stolen mobile phones were recovered. During sustained questioning, Faiyaz disclosed that he, along with his brother-in-law, Mustaq and his sister, used to purchase stolen phones in bulk," a police officer stated. The police then raided Mustaq's residence, where he was found to be absconding. However, they recovered an additional 57 mobile phones from his wife's possession, the officer added.

In total, 82 stolen mobile phones were seized, and 16 cases across Delhi-NCR were resolved, police said.

The accused allegedly purchased robbed or snatched mobile phones from thieves and facilitated their transport outside Delhi for disposal, thereby contributing to their circulation in the illegal market. PTI BM BM MPL MPL