Delhi: 9 juveniles, 23 adult of budding gang nabbed over sword attack in busy Patel Nagar area

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Seven juveniles and two adults were apprehended for allegedly attacking a rival gang member with a sword and stones in central Delhi's Patel Nagar, police said on Tuesday. The attack was the result of a longstanding bad blood between the two groups, the Sarkar gang and the Bhagat Singh gang, operating in Moti Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Anand Parbat, and Pandav Nagar, they said. On October 9, a member of the Bhagat Singh gang was assaulted by the members of the Sarkar gang with knives, stones, sticks, and even a sword, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said. The man was attacked while on his way to Baljeet Nagar to meet his associates. "The accused struck him repeatedly with sharp and blunt objects, leaving him grievously injured and unconscious before fleeing the spot," the officer said. Police scoured CCTV footage, mounted technical surveillance, and leveraged manual intelligence to apprehend nine people in all, seven of them underage. The two adults were identified as Shahruf and Himanshu Kumar Jha, aged 19 and 20. The juveniles are between 14 and 17 years of age, the DCP said. During interrogation, police found that Shahruf and Himanshu, both ex-members of the MG gang, had recently formed a new outfit and named it the Sarkar gang, setting off a struggle for dominance in the area with the Bhagat Singh gang. A few days before the incident, the Bhagat Singh gang allegedly assaulted Shahruf and his associates. The October 9 assault was a revenge for that attack, police said. Two knives used in the attack and the clothes worn by the gang members during the assault have been seized by the police. PTI SSJ VN VN