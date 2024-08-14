Delhi: 9-year-old boy drowns while taking bath in Chhath Ghat pond

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy has died after he drowned in a Chhath Ghat pond near Najafgarh drain in outer Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on August 11 when the boy, along with another child aged 10 years, was taking bath in the pond filled with rainwater, they said.

Poilce said that on August 11, a PCR call was received regarding missing of the boy, a class 5 student of MCD school Baprola.

"An FIR was registered at Ranhola police station and a search operation was launched with the relatives but the boy could not be found," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that on August 12 at 8.17 am, police came to know that body of the boy was found at the Chhath Ghat and that his family members had taken the body to home.

A police team reached the spot and the boy's body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital for a postmortem.

"Initial investigation suggested that there was no injury was on the body. Crime team with forensic experts examined the spot," said the officer.

According to police, several CCTV footage installed near the house of the boy and Chhath Ghat were checked. It was found that the boy, along with another 10-year-old, was seen together near the house and later seen entering the Chhath Ghat.

"As per inquiry, both went to the Chhath Ghat to take bath in the rainwater pool in the open area. After around two hours, the 10-year-old boy did not see him and thought he had left and returned home. The postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members," said the officer.