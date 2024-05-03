Delhi: AAP, Congress leaders meet to chalk out Lok Sabha polls strategy

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A meeting of AAP and the Congress' coordination committee was held on Friday to discuss the alliance's strategy in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

Polling for the national capital's seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

Devender Yadav, the interim chief of the Congress' Delhi unit, said the meeting was held for improved coordination between the two parties' workers.

"Today, we held a meeting in order to improve coordination between the workers of both parties. We took some important decisions. Seven coordinators have been elected," he said.

Advertisment

"The coordinators discussed the issues being faced so that those can be resolved at the local level. We will also implement the suggestions that come to us," Yadav added.

The meeting was attended by Yadav, along with senior leaders Subhash Chopra and Anil Bhardwaj from the Congress. AAP MLAs Durgesh Pathak, Dilip Pandey and others attended the meeting.

Pathak said, "When the alliance was formed, it was very important that coordination takes place. For that, a meeting of all the coordinators was held." Chopra said both the parties have good coordination.

Advertisment

"When our candidates are going to file their nomination papers, the leaders of AAP are also participating. Today, Udit Raj filed his nomination and (AAP leader) Gopal Rai, along with their local MLA and other leaders, was present. This shows how serious both parties are," Chopra said.

"I feel that the INDIA bloc will win all seven seats in the national capital," he added.

Under a seat-share arrangement between the two INDIA bloc constituents, the Congress has fielded candidates from three seats while AAP is contesting from four.

Advertisment

AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta will be the coordinator for the New Delhi constituency while the West Delhi seat will be looked after by another party MLA Naresh Balyan.

Dinesh Mohaniya, another AAP MLA, has been appointed coordinator for the South Delhi constituency. Party leaders Pawan Sharma and Mukesh Ahlawat have been tasked with overseeing the Chandni Chowk and the North West Delhi constituencies, respectively.

AAP's Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha is coordinator for the North East Delhi constituency while Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey will take charge of the East Delhi seat. PTI NIT SLB NIT SZM