Delhi AAP MLA booked for assaulting MCD officials during raid at slaughterhouse

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar for allegedly assaulting Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials during a raid on illegal slaughterhouses in Shahbad Dairy, an official on Wednesday said.

According to the FIR, the incident happened when MCD officials, led by Sunil Kumar Ranga from the Narela zone, were inspecting a shop where 15 slaughtered goats were found.

"The officials asked the shop owner, Gul Mohammad, to pay a compensation fee of Rs 37,500, based on Rs 2,500 per goat. However, he refused to pay and instead called his workers and issued threats against the MCD team," the FIR read.

The complainant further stated in the FIR that the AAP MLA, along with former councillor Shraddhanan and others, arrived at the spot, resulting in a verbal and physical altercation.

Ranga also alleged that Upkar threatened to harm him.

The Delhi Police are investigating the allegations against the AAP MLA.

There was no immediate response from MCD. PTI BM SJJ NB NB