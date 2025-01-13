Delhi: AAP releases song 'Dilli Da Putt Kejriwal' urging citizens to re-elect him

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released a campaign song titled 'Dilli Da Putt Kejriwal,' on the occasion of Lohri, urging Delhiites to re-elect Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming assembly polls.

The 1.33 minute Punjabi song features the line, "Is Vaari Sun Lo, Phir Kejriwal Nu Chunn Lo," calling on voters to choose Kejriwal again to ensure the continuation of public welfare schemes and the fulfillment of his promises, a party statement said.

Lohri, a festival marking gratitude for the harvest season, is widely celebrated in Punjab and Delhi. The track, released on X has been widely shared by AAP supporters. It highlights Kejriwal's achievements in Delhi and emphasises his vision for the city’s development, reflecting the aspirations for progress under his leadership.

It underscores key initiatives of the Kejriwal government, such as free electricity, water, and the teerth programs for senior citizens, the statement said.

The song also outlines new guarantees under the AAP's manifesto. These include the Mahila Samman Yojana, which promises Rs 2,100 per month to every woman directly in their bank accounts and the Sanjeevani Yojana, which aims to cover all medical expenses for senior citizens above the age of 60, it added.

Voting for the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8. PTI SHB SHB OZ OZ