Delhi: AAP slams BJP over fee hikes, alleges private school expelled 34 students in Dwarka

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj Wednesday attacked the BJP government in the national capital, alleging "collusion" with private schools and inaction over repeated complaints of arbitrary fee hikes.

There was no immediate response available from the Delhi government or the BJP over the allegations.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said a private school in Dwarka expelled 34 students after their parents refused to pay hiked fees.

“The students were turned away at the school gate. They were not allowed to attend classes and were sent back home. This is not just about 34 children, it’s a widespread issue,” he said.

He also alleged that students who have not paid the increased fees were being humiliated in classrooms.

“Teachers are publicly harassing children whose parents are unable to pay the hiked amounts. This is deeply concerning,” he said.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP government in Delhi of failing to act on inspection reports submitted by committees set up by the Delhi government to investigate fee-related complaints.

“Committees under SDMs and DMs were formed to probe fee hikes. Reports were submitted but the BJP government has taken no action. Why aren't these audit reports being made public?” he asked.

He also alleged that school managements were deploying bouncers at the gates to prevent protests.

“Bouncers are being used to intimidate parents. Many of these school owners and directors are BJP members and hold posts in the party,” he claimed.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj shared a video showing security guards outside a school in Dwarka and wrote, “New normal for Delhi’s middle class under the BJP government. Bouncers are deployed outside a private school in Dwarka.” On Tuesday, families of 31 students of a school alleged that their children were denied entry despite having paid fees via net banking.

They claimed cheques submitted for April were never deposited by the school. Complaints have been lodged with the Directorate of Education and local officials.

The Delhi government, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on April 29, approved a bill to regulate fees in private and government schools in the national capital after parents complained of arbitrary fee hikes.

The Delhi High Court had earlier expressed concern over the handling of students during a similar fee dispute.

On April 17, the court reviewed an inspection report by the district magistrate (southwest), which highlighted unfair treatment of students.

The court directed the school to ensure that no student is denied access to classes or facilities.