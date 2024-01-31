Delhi: AAP to protest outside BJP headquarters on Feb 2 over 'cheating' in Chandigarh mayoral polls

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The AAP will hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi on February 2 over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, party sources said on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will also take part in the protest.

The decision to hold the protest comes on the same day Kejriwal was issued a fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

On Tuesday, in a setback to the Congress and the AAP -- both partners in the opposition INDIA bloc -- the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

The AAP-Congress combine alleged that the presiding officer had tampered with the ballot papers.

Councillors of the two INDIA bloc parties created a ruckus in the House after the result for the mayor's post was declared. The two parties boycotted the next phase of elections for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar defeated the AAP's Kuldeep Kumar for the mayor's post, polling 16 votes against 12. Eight votes were declared invalid.

BJP nominees Kuljit Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma were declared elected to the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

The opposition councillors alleged ballot paper tampering during the elections, a charge rubbished by the BJP. PTI SLB SZM