Delhi: AAP to take out 'shobha yatra', organise 'bhandara' on Monday

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party will take out a "shobha yatra" in Delhi on Monday and organise community kitchens across the city, party sources said here.

The programme coincides with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The party will take out a shobha yatra on Monday that will see the participation of senior AAP leaders. The party will also organise 'bhandaras' across the national capital on Monday," a source said.

The AAP dispensation is also organising a three-day Ramlila event at Pearey Lal Bhawan that commenced on Saturday.