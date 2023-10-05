Delhi: AAP workers descend on streets against Sanjay Singh's arrest, dare BJP to present proof of corruption

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party workers on Thursday held a massive protest outside their Rouse Avenue Road office, clogging the entire stretch for hours, for the release of their leader Sanjay Singh who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case.

The protesters met with police barricades as they marched towards the BJP headquarters with banners, raising slogans against the party at helm at the Centre.

The entire area witnessed beefed up security with barricades set up at several points across the road that leads up to the grand BJP office.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said they made adequate arrangements to contain the protesters.

"We have made proper arrangements and there are enough police personnel. We do not want law and order to deteriorate at any cost. We have been constantly communicating with the cadre (of AAP)," he said.

The AAP accused the Centre of trying to silence its MP Sanjay Singh by arresting him, and challenged the Union government led by it to make public any evidence they have against him.

In parliament as well as outside, Sanjay Singh has held the opposition's fort several times attacking the BJP and Modi government over a range of issues. In the past, he launched scathing attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi levelling allegations against him of corruption and crony capitalism.

Since the formation of the anti-BJP Indian National Democratic and Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, Singh has also been AAP's representative at talks with other partners of the grouping.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi, Gopal Rai, Jarnail Singh, Priyanka Kakkar and Reena Gupta were among those present at the protest.

The party alleged that the Enforcement Directorate arrested Singh because he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

Singh was arrested Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference here, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed that over 500 officers of the ED and CBI conducted raids at several places linked to the AAP leaders in the last 15 months but "haven't found a single evidence" against them.

"They raided Manish Sisodia's residence, offices and several other places but they couldn't find evidence of corruption of even a single penny. And now, Sanjay Singh has been targeted," she said.

"The ED officers raided every inch of Sanjay Singh's residence but couldn't find anything. They arrested him because he constantly raised issues of the Centre's corruption," she added.

She dared the Centre to make public any evidence it has against its leaders.

"I want to challenge the BJP that if they have found any evidence against Sanjay Singh, they should make it public or they should quit politics. They can send their officers anywhere where Sanjay Singh has been and I can vouch that they will not find anything against him," she claimed.

"We all know that whenever someone raises their voice against the government, there will be attempts to silence them. Since they couldn't silence him, they arrested him. The BJP should know that AAP is not going to get scared of their arrest threats," said the minister of education in the Delhi government.

The arrest of 51-year-old Singh, who became the second high profile AAP leader to be nabbed in the case relating to the now scrapped Excise policy after former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, has sparked a political slugfest between the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Another AAP leader, Gopal Rai, at a press conference said, "We went to Sanjay Singh's residence and his family told us that the ED didn't find anything against him, yet he was arrested. Until evening, the ED kept reiterating that it was just a part of the investigation process. But suddenly there were instructions from the higher authorities to arrest him." Rai too alleged that the BJP is "misusing" the central agencies like CBI and ED.

"The Centre is misusing ED and CBI by taking action against those who dare to speak up against rising inflation, poverty, and unemployment in the country. Even if the Central Government arrests all the leaders of the AAP, we won't bow down. We've been raising our voice for the country, its Constitution and democracy and will continue to do so," he said.

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022 in a separate money laundering case.

AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey called the ED and CBI "star campaigners" roped in by the BJP ahead of the general election.

"The whole country is watching, the BJP has launched its two star campaigners, ED and CBI for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the AAP is raising its voice against the despotic rule of the Central Government, 40 raids have been conducted on opposition leaders by the ED at different locations across the country," Pandey said.

"In the last 4 days, media and journalists have been attacked, who refused to collude with the Central Government. A TMC MP was brutally dragged from a Union Minister's office and the next day, Sanjay Singh was arrested. This is an undeclared state of emergency," he alleged, referring to MP Mahua Moitra, who was carried off by female police constables from Krishi Bhavan where she had gone to meet a BJP minister but was denied.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that more opposition leaders will be "targeted and arrested" in the future.

"BJP can understand that they will be defeated in the upcoming elections and hence, they are getting opposition leaders arrested," Bharadwaj said.

While AAP workers rushed to barricades, MPs and MLAs from the Delhi BJP along with other party leaders held a prayer meeting at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat for the "liberation" of people from a "corrupt" Aam Aadmi Party government in the city.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the struggle for liberation of the people from "corrupt" Arvind Kejriwal government will continue.

He alleged Kejriwal was the "kingpin" of the alleged liquor scam in Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi used to say alcohol destroys both the body and the soul, Sachdeva said.

"Kejriwal has not only destroyed the soul but also the entire Aam Aadmi Party," he said, hitting out at the AAP National Convener and the Delhi Chief Minister.

Delhi Traffic Police said it had to restrict the movement of traffic near Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and ask commuters to take alternate routes due to the AAP demonstration.

"Movement of traffic was restricted on DDU Marg due to the demonstration. Commuters were advised to avoid DDU Marg, A-point, IP Marg, Minto road, JLN Marg," a Delhi Traffic official said.