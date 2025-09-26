Delhi: Absconding self-styled godman withdrew over Rs 50 lakh after FIR against him

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 girl students of a Delhi institute, allegedly used different names and particulars to operate bank accounts and withdrew over Rs 50 lakh after FIR was registered against him, investigators claimed on Friday.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Saraswati had allegedly been operating a bank account under two different names by submitting documents with varying particulars at the time of account opening and transfer. Police also said that around Rs 50–55 lakh had been withdrawn since the registration of the FIR.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Saraswati in a case of alleged cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur said, "Investigation of the present case is at a nascent stage and the investigating officer (IO) requires custodial interrogation of the applicant/accused to establish the entire chain of fraud, cheating, conspiracy and misappropriation of funds. As per the version of IO, the applicant/accused is not available at his given address, and his mobile phone is switched off." "Considering the seriousness of allegations and gravity of offence, this Court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to the applicant/accused. Therefore, the present bail application stands dismissed," the judge added.

The investigation, so far, the court noted, showed creation of a fraudulent trust, namely 'Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research Foundation Trust', by Chaitanyananda "to disburse" the property of 'Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research' in the "fraudulent trust" created by him.

The court said the accused vested a specific plot into the fraudulent trust and sublet the same without any approval or intimation to the authority concerned.

"Revenues and funds generated from plot number 7 were intended for the benefit of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research and the peetham (Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri), but the accused diverted these revenues and funds for his own benefit and criminally misappropriated the property and funds of the peetham," the order said.

Saraswati has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing 17 female students, who he controlled by confiscating their mobile phones and original certificates, creating a sense of fear that compelled them to comply with his demands, according to a friend of one of the victims.

"He marked students first and asked them to deposit their phones so they could 'focus on studies'. The phones would remain in his custody for some time, and in return, he would hand over a new one of his choice. This ensured that communication was under his control and did not reach anyone else," the friend, who attended the same institute, alleged.

Requesting anonymity, he said, once a student was admitted, his rule made it mandatory to submit all original documents and certificates, which were returned only upon completion of the course, he claimed.

"This created a sense of fear, as every student's career was locked there. If anyone dared to resist or complain, they were worried that their certificates might never be returned, ruining their careers," he alleged.

He further alleged that female students were threatened with failure or expulsion for not complying with Saraswati or his close aides. "Girls were frequently warned that their careers would be destroyed if they opposed him. Some were even expelled from the institute. Finally, someone dared to raise her voice," he claimed.

Saraswati remains on the run, and more stories are emerging about the "inescapable web" he created to intimidate students and maintain control over the institute's operations.

A student from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota filed a complaint in March 2025, alleging that she was asked to pay an additional amount, despite paying Rs 60,000 as a donation, a family friend of the woman told PTI.

Chaitanyananda (62), a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, had built a network of loyalists inside the institute by appointing them to posts they did not even qualify for, he alleged on condition of anonymity.

"She was told by Chaitanyananda that either she should pay another Rs 60,000, work without salary at the institute for a year, or leave the college," he claimed.

An FIR was registered on August 4 against Chaitanyananda after an IAF officer filed a complaint about the matter to the administration of the private management institute. The complaint stated that during a virtual meeting with over 30 female students, several of them narrated instances of sexual harassment, manipulation and threats by him, police said. PTI BM SSJ BM MPL MPL