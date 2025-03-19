Delhi ACB books ex-minister Satyendar Jain in CCTV project corruption case

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case against former PWD minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in a Rs 571-crore CCTV project, an official said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday after obtaining prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority, said Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma.

"Jain is accused of arbitrarily waiving liquidated damages worth Rs 16 crore imposed on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for delays in installing CCTV cameras across Delhi. The waiver was allegedly granted after receiving a Rs 7 crore bribe," Verma said in a statement.

Multiple complaints have suggested that the project was executed in a shoddy manner, with several cameras found to be non-functional at the time of handover, he said.