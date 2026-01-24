Delhi: Chilling video confession of Maujpur cafe shooting goes viral

New Delhi (PTI): The man accused of shooting a 24-year-old dead at a cafe in northeast Delhi posted a video on social media hours after the incident, confessing to the crime and citing a grudge over a slap, police said on Saturday.

The shooting took place on Friday at a cafe in the Maujpur area, where the victim, Faizan alias Fazzi (24), was shot multiple times and later declared dead at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

A chilling confession video has surfaced after a 24-year-old man was shot dead at a cafe in northeast #Delhi's #Maujpur. The suspect admitted to killing Faizan, 24, on Thursday night over what he described as a personal grudge.



In the video posted from the Instagram handle of… pic.twitter.com/1YbB2WO7aB — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 24, 2026

In a video uploaded from the social media handle 'moinqureshiii_' shortly after the incident, the accused claimed responsibility for the killing and said he shot Faizan because the latter had slapped him a few months ago.

In the video, the accused denied any of his family members' role and claimed there was no financial motive behind the murder.

"I killed Faizan over a personal grudge. My father had no role in this, nor did my family or friends have anything to do with it. I did not kill him on anyone's say-so, and there was no money involved. He had slapped me four months ago, so I took his life," he said in the video. Police said the authenticity of the video and the claims made in it are being verified.

According to police, Faizan, a resident of Welcome, received fatal gunshot injuries to the head and chest.

A crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) unit examined the scene and collected evidence. The cafe, which was running illegally, was sealed as part of the investigation, officials said.

The victim's family, however, alleged that the murder was linked to a financial dispute. Faizan's brother, Salman, claimed that his brother had lent around Rs 40,000 to the accused and that there had been earlier altercations over repayment.

Speaking to reporters, Salman claimed that his brother was shot multiple times. "The police said two rounds were fired. One bullet hit him in the head and exited, while two others struck his chest. He was also possibly stabbed, as there were cuts on his hands, indicating he struggled and resisted the attempt," he said.

Salman further alleged a financial dispute behind the killing. "My brother was a simple man and had lent around Rs 40,000. When he asked for the money back, the accused and his father came to our house and created a ruckus," he said.

He also alleged that a complaint had been made earlier at the Bhajanpura police station, but no action was taken. "We want justice and demand the arrest of both the father and son and the strictest possible punishment. The police say they are on the run," he added.

The victim's mother alleged police apathy, saying the family had not received adequate support after the killing. "My child is dead, and no one is helping us. I am already unwell, and now I have lost my young son. Where do I go?" she said.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act at the Welcome police station.

The police are examining the CCTV footage from the establishment and nearby areas to identify the accused and track their movements before and after the incident, they said.

Teams have been deployed to conduct raids at suspected locations, and local informers are being activated to gather leads, they added.

The police are also questioning staff members of the cafe and other people present at the time of the incident to piece together the circumstances that led to the shooting.