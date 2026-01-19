Delhi achieved 16% PM10 reduction during 2022-2025 under NCAP

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Delhi brought down particulate matter 10, or PM10, levels by 16 per cent under the National Clean Air Programme between FY 2021-22 and FY 2024-25, according to a compliance affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal.

The reduction, all the same, fell short of the 22 per cent target, the affidavit revealed.

The number was assessed against the 2017-18 base year, with the city's annual average PM10 concentration declining from 241 micrograms per cubic metre in 2017-18 to 203 micrograms per cubic metre in FY 2024-25, the affidavit said.

It noted that pollution reduction under the programme is measured against city-specific baseline levels and that no national ranking of cities has been assigned.

Delhi is among the 130 cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme – a long-term strategy aimed at improving air quality by curbing pollution from vehicles, road dust, construction, waste burning, and industrial sources.

Cities are required to either achieve up to a 40 per cent reduction in PM10 levels or meet the national ambient air quality standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by 2025-26 under NCAP.

In its assessment, the Centre informed the tribunal that air quality improved in 103 cities during FY 2024-25 compared to the 2017-18 baseline, while 27 cities did not record any reduction.

It stated that 22 cities have so far met the national PM10 standard, and 25 cities have achieved reductions of more than 40 per cent.

Delhi's pollution control efforts are being implemented through a city-specific Clean Air Action Plan targeting vehicular emissions, road dust, construction, waste burning and industrial pollution.

Measures include mechanised road sweeping, dust control at construction sites, improved waste management and stricter enforcement of emission norms.

The Centre also told the tribunal that Rs 13,784.68 crore has been released so far to support pollution control measures under the programme and that steps are being taken to continue the NCAP beyond March 31, 2026.