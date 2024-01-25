Delhi ACP's son who went to attend function in Haryana goes missing; FIR lodged

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered a case of abduction after the son of an assistant commissioner of police went missing from the Samaypur Badli area here, officials said on Thursday.

Lakhshya Chauhan (24), along with two of his friends, had gone to attend a marriage function in Haryana on Monday, a police officer said.

After Chauhan did not return home the next day, his father ACP Yashpal Singh lodged a missing complaint on Tuesday, the officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that Lakshya was last seen at the Karnal bypass here and based on apprehension of foul play, a case was registered under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person), the officer said.

The officer said three suspects have been detained and they are being interrogated.

Teams have been formed to search Chauhan and his friends who were accompanying him, he added. PTI ALK RPA