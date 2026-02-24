Delhi activates six new air quality monitoring stations; CPCB integration expected in a week

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Six new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) have been activated in the national capital, taking the total number of such facilities in Delhi to 46, the highest in the country, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The new posts have been set up at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indira Gandhi National Open University, ISRO Earth Station near Malcha Mahal in the Central Ridge area, Delhi Cantonment, Commonwealth Sports Complex and Netaji Subhash University of Technology (West Campus).

The stations are streaming real-time air quality data on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) website, and their full integration with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) network is expected within a week, the statement said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the addition of the new stations would strengthen data-driven action to tackle pollution.

"These new stations mark a leap in data-driven action against pollution. Live data already empowers targeted interventions, and CPCB integration will ensure seamless city-wide insights,” he said.

According to the statement, data from the new stations will also be used to study the impact of pollution on flora and fauna, and support environmental planning.

Sirsa said the government has also launched the ‘Vayu Rakshak’ drive with 100 enforcement personnel and plans to install 14 more monitoring stations to strengthen year-round vigilance against pollution. PTI SGV SGV NSD NSD