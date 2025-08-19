Delhi: Activists demand release of street dogs, oppose shifting them to shelters

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Animal activists and caregivers staged protests at multiple locations across the national capital on Tuesday, demanding the release of street dogs picked up by authorities, and the withdrawal of the Supreme Court's order directing that the animals be shifted to shelter homes.

The demonstrations were held under the banner of "Maha Dev ke bachhe" at Malviya Nagar, Mahavir Enclave in Dwarka, and also included a "freedom rally for dogs" from Gaur City PVR mall in Greater Noida to Noida Extension, and at the India Gate.

Protesters carried placards reading "Rapists on bail and dogs in jail," "No dog, no vote," "Where is our humanity," and "Be aware Kaal Bhairav is watching." They also displayed statistics listing recent attacks on dogs.

Raising slogans like "Awara nahi, humara hai" (They are not strays, they are ours) and "We want justice," the activists asserted that street dogs should not be confined to shelters.

Shikha Singh, an activist from Malviya Nagar, claimed there are nearly five lakh dogs in Delhi, and at least 10,000 shelters would be required if all were to be shifted, but such facilities are practically non-existent.

"Every night, vans come to different localities to pick up dogs when people are asleep, and by morning, their numbers are fewer. We want all of them back," she said, adding that activists have now started patrolling their areas at night to protect the animals.

Another protester, Mouni Jha from Dwarka, said, "We don't want shelters for them. They are free to roam around like all of us. Shelters mean permanent jail and death for them." Earlier, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed that the "whole problem" had risen due to "inaction" on the part of local bodies.

The court has reserved its order on a plea seeking a stay on parts of its August 11 directions.