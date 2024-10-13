Delhi: Actor playing Kumbhakarna complains of chest pain, dies

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died after he complained of chest pain while playing the role of demon king Ravana's brother Kumbhakarna during a Ramlila event in south Delhi's Chirag Dilli area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday.

Vikram Taneja, a resident of Paschim Vihar, was playing the role of Kumbhakarna in Savitri Nagar Ramlila in Malviya Nagar when he complained of chest pain. He was taken to Akash Hospital, from where he was referred to PSRI Hospital. He died during treatment on Saturday, a police officer said.

It is suspected that Taneja died of a heart attack. Statements of his family members have been recorded and no foul play is suspected, the officer said. PTI ALK DIV DIV