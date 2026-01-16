Delhi Aerocity metro station to become major interchange hub with NCRTC, Golden Line links

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Delhi Aerocity metro station on the Airport Express Line is set to emerge as a major interchange hub of the Delhi Metro network with provisions for an interchange to the NCRTC's proposed Alwar corridor, according to officials.
Additionally, the Aerocity metro station is being expanded to provide additional connectivity to the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Golden Line corridor, which is being constructed as part of Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro project, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials told PTI.
Approval has recently been received for extending this corridor from Aerocity up to the Terminal 1 IGI Airport station, covering a length of 2.263 km, they added.
In future, the station will also have the provision to be converted into a triple interchange, as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will have interchange facilities at Delhi Aerocity for its proposed corridor to Alwar, the DMRC said.
According to the agency, the new Delhi Aerocity metro station will have platform-to-platform connectivity on one side as well as concourse-to-concourse paid area connectivity between the Airport Express Line and the Golden Line. The platform will come up at a depth of approximately 22 metres.
As per the corporation, the new station for the Golden Line will be significantly longer, approximately 290 metres, to accommodate interchange requirements, whereas the general length of an interchange station is about 260 metres.
As per the planned alignment, the Golden Line and the proposed NCRTC corridor will cross each other almost diagonally, and the DMRC said the necessary structural provisions for the construction of the NCRTC platform will be incorporated in the station for future integration.
The DMRC further said the new interchange will significantly boost connectivity to various areas of south Delhi that will be connected by the Aerocity-Tughlakabad metro corridor. Areas such as Tughlakabad, Ambedkar Nagar and Khanpur will get quick access to all terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
With approval of the extension of the Golden Line up to the Terminal 1 IGI Airport station of the Magenta Line, passengers travelling from several south Delhi areas will get direct access to Terminal 1 of the airport, the DMRC added.
It said passengers from Terminal 1D will also be able to take the Airport Express Line from Aerocity by travelling via the Golden Line from the Terminal 1 IGI Airport station.
The Delhi Metro network comprises 12 operational corridors with 289 stations across Delhi-NCR, stretching around 395 km, as of early 2025-26.
The network has been developed in phases, with Phase 4 to add 44 new stations and several new corridors to enhance connectivity.
Currently, there are 29 existing interchange stations and, with Phase 4 corridors coming up, this number is expected to rise to 47 interchange points.
The project covers major residential and commercial areas in the capital and neighbouring areas, linking distant parts of Delhi-NCR through a rapidly-expanding metro network.