Delhi: After basement blast, Triveni Heights residents seek urgent independent structural audit

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI)The Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of Triveni Heights, a DDA MIG housing society in Dwarka, on Friday demanded an immediate independent structural audit following a blast in the building's basement, officials said.

The incident, they said, exposed deep-rooted structural issues that they have repeatedly flagged with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), according to a statement.

BG Mishra, President of the RWA, claimed, "Despite repeated complaints for over two years, the DDA has only carried out cosmetic repairs. We lodged a formal demand with officials more than 48 hours ago for a structural audit. But no decision has been taken so far. This has left 348 families in distress." The RWA listed several recurring problems, including visible cracks in staircases and support pillars, falling marble panels and plaster in common areas, persistent water ingress in basements, and widespread seepage and damage inside flats, the statement read.

Mishra also claimed, "Historical site imagery confirms a water body existed here earlier. The cracks, surface uplift, and the recent basement blast indicate possible geological and hydrological issues that were overlooked during construction." The association has issued three demands: a time-bound third-party structural audit within three weeks by a premier institution at DDA's cost, the extension of structural maintenance liability from 10 to 30 years and a formal guarantee of structural safety for the next 30 years, it stated.

He added, "We bought our homes with our life savings, trusting DDA's promise of quality and safety. That promise has been broken. The government must intervene. Only a credible, transparent audit and long-term commitment can resolve this crisis." The Triveni Heights RWA represents 348 families residing in DDA MIG Flats in Sector 168, Dwarka, and is committed to safeguarding the safety and well-being of its residents, it added.

On October 5, a 'blast-like' sound was reported from the apartment's basement, causing cracks in the walls.