Delhi after G20: AAP says MCD ready with 9-point agenda to maintain cleanliness in city

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi on Monday said the MCD has prepared a nine-point agenda to ensure that the cleanliness campaign continues in the city even after the G20 Summit.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, AAP MCD incharge Durgesh Pathak said it is seen that in unauthorized colonies, if there is an empty plot, people tend to dump garbage there.

"We have identified several such plots and cleared the garbage, but under this mission, we need to identify and clean more areas. In a short period, you won't find garbage dumps anywhere in Delhi. Second, people will question where to dispose of garbage if we stop them from dumping it somewhere. We have made arrangements for that as well. Third, if people don't follow the government's instructions, the MCD will take necessary action against them," he added.

Pathak said people also dump garbage in the drains, and shared that the MCD will clean all such drains across Delhi in a mission mode. The senior AAP leader said daily cleaning of Delhi's parks will be ensured.

Advertisment

The MCD 311 app is receiving excellent feedback, he said.

"Within the last 25 days, we have identified nearly 13,000 garbage sites. Work is being done to improve this app further. We are trying to find solutions to the problem in the shortest possible time.

"Delhi's Mayor and MCD officials will regularly gather feedback from all employees. Also, daily cleaning instructions have been given twice a day for all market areas in Delhi to keep them as clean as possible. Regular monitoring will ensure whether all markets are being cleaned or not. It is the responsibility of the MCD to provide essential resources during all these efforts and support sanitation workers in every possible way," he said. PTI SLB CK