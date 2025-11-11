Delhi-Agra NH to remain closed during ‘Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Ekta Padayatra’ in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Vehicular movement on the Delhi-Agra National Highway will remain completely restricted during the ‘Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Ekta Padayatra’, which began from Delhi’s Chhatarpur Temple on November 7 and will conclude in Vrindavan on November 16, officials said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said that the movement of all vehicles passing through Mathura or travelling from Mathura district towards Delhi will be prohibited on the highway from the night of November 12 till the night of November 16.

The district administration has been making large-scale preparations for about a week to ensure the yatra is conducted smoothly and peacefully, he said.

According to the schedule, the padayatra will enter the Mathura district on November 13 and culminate at Vrindavan’s Char Dham on November 16.

There will be seven halts within the district, where various religious, social, cultural, and political organisations will welcome the devotees, the SSP said.

He added that in view of the large number of participants expected to join the yatra, additional police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel from nearby districts will be deployed to maintain law and order.

During the four-day period, the Delhi-Agra Highway will remain closed for all government, commercial, and private vehicles, except those engaged in emergency services, Kumar said.

Residents have also been advised to avoid travelling on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, or on foot along the highway.

All vehicles will be diverted through the Yamuna Expressway and Bharatpur-Bareilly Highway, and those unable to follow the diversion routes may be turned back, officials said.