Delhi: Aide of Dubai-based kingpin running high-end vehicle theft racket arrested

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, allegedly a close associate of a Dubai-based kingpin, accused of running a syndicate that steals and disposes of high-end vehicles across Delhi-NCR, was arrested from Chand Bagh, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rizwan, a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly carried out auto theft with his stepfather, Taj Mohammad alias Taju, who has already been arrested, along with another associate, Afzaal from Meerut.

He was recruited by Amir Pasha, the alleged kingpin, and two stolen vehicles, duplicate remote keys and an OBD scanner were recovered from him, officials mentioned.

"Amir Pasha has been recruiting men from Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and other states to target expensive cars. The gang allegedly used advanced scanning devices and key-programming tools to hack into vehicle security systems and prepare duplicate keys for theft," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Yadav said.

The gang allegedly sold the stolen cars to different buyers on the instructions of Pasha.

Following technical surveillance and inputs, Rizwan was nabbed from his hideout during the intervening night of September 3 to 4.

According to police records, Rizwan is a repeat offender who was previously booked in four cases of auto theft and burglary, including cases registered at Adarsh Nagar, Vivek Vihar and Sarai Rohilla.

The latest recoveries include an SUV reported stolen from Maurya Enclave on August 21 and another SUV stolen from Rani Bagh on September 3, the police said.

Investigations indicate the larger racket, headed by Pasha, operates from Dubai, where the proceeds of the resale of stolen vehicles are allegedly channelled. A total of nine accused have been arrested, so far, in the case, and 17 stolen cars have been recovered.

Further investigation is underway to identify absconding members and dismantle the syndicate's wider network, the police said.