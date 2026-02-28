Delhi AIIMS director urges parents, community leaders to actively support HPV vaccination drive

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) AIIMS, Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas has urged parents, teachers, community leaders and healthcare professionals across the country to actively support and promote the nationwide HPV vaccination drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Welcoming the nationwide campaign initiated by the Union health ministry, Dr Srinivas said this landmark initiative represents a transformative moment in the country's public health journey - one that has the potential to save countless lives in the years to come.

Cervical cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India, claiming tens of thousands of lives each year. What makes this burden particularly tragic is that it is largely preventable, he underlined.

"The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is safe, scientifically validated and highly effective," he said.

Its systematic administration to adolescent girls aged 9-14 years provides powerful protection against one of the most preventable cancers affecting women in our country, Dr Srinivas said.

"At AIIMS, Delhi, we have consistently championed preventive healthcare as the cornerstone of a resilient health system," Dr Srinivas said.

Vaccination remains among the most cost-effective and impactful public health interventions.

By reaching girls at the recommended age, prior to potential exposure, we are not only preventing the disease but also easing the long-term emotional and financial burden on families, while strengthening our national healthcare system, he said.

"I urge parents, teachers, community leaders, and healthcare professionals across the country to actively support and promote this drive. Let us work together to ensure that every eligible girl benefits from this life-saving intervention. We stand at a pivotal moment, with the opportunity to envision and build a future where cervical cancer is no longer a public health threat in India," the director said.