Delhi aims at providing inclusive, quality education for all, say officials

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Delhi aspires to be a knowledge hub, providing inclusive and quality education for all to cater to the specific needs of everyone in an excellent educational environment, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi government expects to take the total public expenditure on education as a percentage of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from 1.7 in 2023 to 2 in 2027, according to the data shared by the officials.

An improvement in gross enrolment ratio is expected to go from 48 in 2023 to 70 in 2047 in higher education and intake capacity in higher education institutions will increase from 61,600 in 2023 to 75,152 in 2027 and to 2,09,375 by 2027, as per the data.

"Intake capacity of industrial training institutions to go up from 11,336 in 2023 to 14,211 in 2027 and to 44,000 by 2047. Number of start-ups are expected to go up from 228 in 2023 to 797 in 2027," the officials said.