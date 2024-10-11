Delhi air pollution: PM's principal secretary flags slow progress in clearing landfill sites

New Delhi: P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, on Friday, expressed concern over the slow progress in clearing landfill sites and delays in implementing waste-to-energy projects in the national capital.

Chairing a meeting of the High-Level Task Force to address Delhi's air pollution, Mishra called for stronger enforcement of dust control at construction sites and better waste management.

He directed the agencies to prevent the open burning of waste and to promote greening and paving of road areas to reduce dust.

According to a statement, Mishra reviewed the preparedness of the Delhi government and other stakeholders to carry out both short and long-term measures to reduce air pollution in the city.

Senior officials from central ministries and the Delhi administration discussed current strategies and explored new ways to address the pollution problem, it said.

The chief secretary of Delhi said construction dust, biomass burning, and vehicle emissions were the major pollution sources in the city, especially in winter when weather conditions worsen the problem.

He also detailed ongoing measures like adding more electric buses, expanding charging stations, mechanised road cleaning, controlling dust, and preventing the burning of waste and biomass.

"Mishra expressed concern over the persistent air quality issues and underscored the need for strict enforcement of existing laws," the statement said.

He emphasised that adequate measures for dust control, both from roads and construction activities, need to be taken.

Mishra also urged the adoption of a mission-mode approach to greening central verges of roads and paving/greening pathways and open areas along roadsides to reduce dust generation.

He stressed the need to ramp up mechanised road cleaning, deploy sufficient numbers of anti-smog guns, and carry out regular water sprinkling, particularly in high-pollution hotspots and during periods under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Mishra also called for enhanced monitoring and stricter enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites, ensuring that the transportation of construction materials and debris is done in a manner that prevents dust pollution on roads.