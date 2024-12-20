Delhi air quality in 'severe' zone, minimum temperature 7.5 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital's air quality was recorded in the "severe" category with an AQI index of 433 on Friday morning, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advertisment

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level at 8.30 am was at 100 per cent, it said.

Advertisment

The weather office predicted partly cloudy skies during the day and said the maximum temperature was expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.