Delhi air quality remains 'moderate', maximum temperature settles at 30.7 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Delhi's air quality remained 'moderate', accompanied by clear and bright skies, on Tuesday.

The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 145, compared to 108 on Monday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The city's air quality had slipped to 'moderate' on Monday after two days in the 'satisfactory' category.

It is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category for the next two days, according to forecasts.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius. The humidity ranged between 59 per cent and 65 per cent during the day.

The IMD has forecast strong winds for Wednesday, with the maximum and the minimum temperatures expected to settle around 32 degrees and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM NSM SZM SZM