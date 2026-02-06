New Delhi (PTI): Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Friday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 225 at 9 am, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app, 25 monitoring stations in the city recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category, while 14 stations were in the ‘moderate’ category.

As per the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

On the weather front, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

The city witnessed a slightly chillier morning compared to Thursday, when the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius.

Station-wise data showed that Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 9.0 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal.

At Lodhi Road, the minimum temperature stood at 8.2 degrees Celsius, marginally 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal.

The Ridge station reported a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, which was 1.8 degrees Celsius below normal, while Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal.

The IMD has forecast shallow fog conditions to persist over Delhi on Friday and Saturday mornings.