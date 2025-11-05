Delhi: Air quality shows improvement, still 'poor'

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi's air quality showed further improvement on Wednesday but was still recorded in the "poor" category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 202, as favourable wind conditions helped disperse pollutants.

The AQI was recorded at 291 on Tuesday and 309 on Monday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

The levels of PM10 and PM2.5 -- the key pollutants -- also declined, with PM10 measured at 175.2 micrograms per cubic metre, compared to 260 a day earlier, and PM2.5 at 85.5 as against 128.2 on Tuesday.

Of the 38 monitoring stations in the city, 28 reported the air quality in the "very poor" category with readings of above 300, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.

Vehicular emissions contributed 16.8 per cent, while other unidentified sources accounted for 44 per cent, according to the daily mean of local and non-local fractional contribution to PM2.5 in Delhi calculated by the Decision Support System (DSS).

Satellite data showed that on Wednesday, 94 stubble-burning cases were detected in Punjab, 13 in Haryana and 74 in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the wind speed was likely to decrease to below 10 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night hours on Wednesday.

The air quality is expected to remain in the "very poor" category between November 6 and 8, it stated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said westerly winds with speeds of up to 15 kmph prevailed over the city in the last 24 hours, aiding the dispersal of pollutants.

Since Diwali, the national capital's air quality has fluctuated between the "poor" and "very poor" categories, occasionally dipping into the "severe" zone.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature settled at 18.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

It has forecast mainly clear skies for Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 32 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI SHB NSM RC