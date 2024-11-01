Delhi air quality stable despite pollution norms violation: DPCC

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Delhi's pollution board claimed that the air quality index did not show any significant change this Diwali, even after many flouted pollution norms.

According to a report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 328 on Thursday, rising to 360, a day after Diwali, which avoided a severe spike.

The report stated that the PM2.5 levels decreased by 4 per cent as compared to Diwali last year. While the PM10 levels, consisting of particulate matter that is 10 micrometres or less in diameter, increased by 11 per cent.

PM2.5 are fine inhalable particles, with diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometres and smaller, and are the greatest risk to health. The acceptable annual standard for PM2.5 is 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

However, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data claimed that Delhi recorded its most polluted Diwali in three years. On Thursday, the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 330, compared to 218 in 2023 and 312 in 2022.

The national capital's AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 362 at 9 am on Friday.

Most monitoring stations in Delhi showed similar pollution levels, with 37 out of 39 reporting air quality in the 'very poor' category. However, it avoided a severe spike due to various pollution control efforts implemented across the city, the report said.

A significant reduction in crop residue burning incidents also helped mitigate severe pollution levels. The data revealed a 51 per cent reduction in residue-burning incidents in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh as compared to 2023, contributing to lower overall regional pollution.

The report further underscored the effectiveness of government efforts to combat pollution, stating that a city-wide dust-control campaign was implemented, which included deploying two mobile smog guns in each Assembly constituency.

The Delhi government had enforced a comprehensive ban on firecrackers for the fifth consecutive year, prohibiting their manufacture, storage, sale and use. They also set up 377 enforcement teams and spread awareness through local associations to ensure compliance with the ban. Police teams were deployed to monitor neighbourhoods, with officials warning that legal action would be taken against violators.

Additionally, the DPCC monitored six major gaseous pollutants ammonia, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, and benzene, all of which remain within the prescribed National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

Additionally, DPCC anticipates that air quality in Delhi will stay in the "very poor" category till November 3. PTI NSM HIG