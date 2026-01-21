Delhi air remains 'very poor' despite marginal improvement

New Delhi (PTI): Delhi's air quality showed a marginal improvement on Wednesday morning but remained in the "very poor" category with the city recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The city's AQI on Tuesday morning stood at 395 in the "very poor" category, the CPCB data showed.

Of all the monitoring stations reporting data, 30 recorded "very poor" air quality and eight fell in the "poor" category, CPCB data from the Sameer app showed.

Jahangirpuri recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 390.

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 is "satisfactory", 101 to 200 is "moderate", 201 to 300 is "poor", 301 to 400 is "very poor", and 401 to 500 is "severe".

Meanwhile, weather conditions offered little relief. The city's minimum temperature was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius. Station-specific data indicated minimum temperatures of 8.8 degrees Celsius at Palam, 9 degrees Celsius at Ridge, 8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, and 7.6 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, while Safdarjung noted the city's lowest minimum at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, accompanied by moderate fog.