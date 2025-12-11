Delhi air slips to 'very poor', no relief till Dec 13

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) After two days' reprieve, Delhi's air quality again slipped to 'very poor' with a 24-hour average AQI of 307.

Of the 40 monitoring stations in the city, 25 recorded air in the 'very poor' band, with Rohini reporting the worst air at 372 on the CPCB's Sameer app.

According to the Decision Support System for Delhi's Air Quality Management, transport was the biggest contributor at 16.6 per cent, followed by Delhi and peripheral industries at 8.3 per cent, construction at 2.2 per cent, and residential sources at 4 per cent.

In the NCR, Jhajjar contributed 18 per cent to the city's pollution load, Rohtak 5.8 per cent, Sonipat 2.7 per cent, Bhiwani 3.9 per cent, and Gurgaon 1.9 per cent.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

In the morning, the capital recorded 'poor' air with an AQI of 288. The air quality is likely to be 'very poor' till Saturday, the Air Quality Early Warning System said.

Meanwhile, the IMD said the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notch below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, 1 notch below the season's average.

At Safdarjung, the maximum was 25.6 degrees Celsius, a departure of 0.8 degrees, and the minimum stood at 8.6 degrees Celsius, 1.0 degree below normal.

Palam recorded a maximum of 22.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 9.3 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road logged 26.0 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Ridge recorded a maximum of 24.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 9.3 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar registered 25.4 degrees Celsius and 9.2 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 91 per cent in the morning and it dropped to 65 per cent in the evening.

The IMD has forecast a shallow to moderate fog likely on Friday.

For Friday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.