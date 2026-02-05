Delhi airport introduces initiative to ensure smooth travel for families

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Thursday said it has introduced an initiative to provide support with check-in, security, seating and buggy assistance for families travelling from the airport.

The initiative 'Family@DEL' is available for domestic departures at Terminals 1, 2, and 3.

"It features dedicated entry gates, priority security zones, and a host of family-friendly amenities ensuring seamless movement through the terminals," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a release.

Under the initiative, passengers can avail buggy assistance up to the boarding gates, if required, it added.