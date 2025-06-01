Delhi airport sees 14 flight diversions due to bad weather

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) A total of 14 flights were diverted and hundreds of flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to inclement weather conditions on Sunday evening.

A source said that 14 flights were diverted between 4.30 pm and 6.10 pm due to adverse weather.

Seven flights were diverted to Jaipur, two flights each to Chandigarh and Amritsar, one flight each to Ahmedabad, Dehradun and Lucknow, the source said.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 350 flights were delayed at the airport on Sunday.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest airport. PTI RAM AS AS