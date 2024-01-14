Delhi airport sees 7 flight diversions due to bad weather

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Seven flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to bad weather, according to an official.

The official said that six flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Mumbai between 4.30 am and 7.30 am.

A blinding layer of fog shrouded Delhi and other parts of North India on Sunday, with visibility levels plunging to zero metres at several places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and to take precautions while driving.

The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reported dense fog with visibility levels plunging to zero metres by 5 am. PTI RAM SKY SKY