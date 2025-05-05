Delhi airport's runway RW 10/28 to reopen on Tuesday

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Delhi airport's runway RW 10/28, which was closed for upgradation works, will reopen for flight operations on Tuesday, according to a source.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has seen flight delays in recent weeks due to air traffic congestion, the closure of the runway and easterly winds.

The reopening of runway 10/28 is expected to ease the congestion.

The source said the runway will be operational before 8 am on Tuesday.

The runway was closed for ILS (Instrument Landing System) upgradation since April 8.

The IGIA, which is the country's largest and busiest airport, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily. It has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28 -- and two operational terminals -- T1 and T3.

T2 is currently closed for maintenance works. PTI RAM RC