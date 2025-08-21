Delhi: Animal rights activists rally in Janakpuri against SC order on stray dogs

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Animal rights activists and dog lovers held a peaceful rally in Janakpuri on Wednesday to protest against the Supreme Court's order directing authorities in Delhi-NCR to relocate stray dogs to shelters.

The activists called for stray dogs to remain on the streets and urged that they be sterilised and vaccinated instead.

The demonstration, organised at the Choti Sabzi Mandi Park in West Delhi, attracted residents, students, senior citizens, and caregivers, many of whom brought their pet dogs and displayed posters.

Protesters argued that moving community dogs to shelters would endanger their lives and exacerbate existing issues related to space and care, as the current facilities are inadequate.

"Community dogs are part of our neighborhoods. Instead of removing them, authorities must enhance sterilisation and vaccination drives. Shelters are either overcrowded or nonexistent," an organiser of the rally stated.

Participants carried placards with slogans such as "Animal welfare is human welfare" and "No removal, only vaccination," while advocating for authorities to focus on long-term, humane solutions.

The rally lasted for about two hours and remained peaceful. Activists expressed their commitment to continue similar campaigns in different parts of the city until their demands are addressed.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to relocate stray dogs to shelters, while also noting that the issue had worsened due to "inaction" of civic bodies. PTI SHB MPL MPL