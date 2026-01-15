Delhi: Anti-terror mock drills conducted at key locations ahead of Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police conducted a series of simulated anti-terror mock drills at vulnerable and crowded locations in north Delhi to assess the preparedness and response times of various stakeholders, an official said on Thursday.

Four mock drill exercises were carried out during the first half of January at sensitive locations, including the Red Fort, Delhi University Metro Station, ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Khari Baoli in the Lahori Gate area, the official added.

The primary objective of these exercises was to enhance coordination among multiple agencies and to raise public awareness regarding vigilance against potential terror threats.

According to the police, north Delhi has several vital installations, historical monuments and prominent markets that witness heavy daily footfall, making them sensitive from a security perspective.

The drills involved simulated scenarios of bomb blasts and terrorist attacks, with agencies such as Delhi Police, Special Cell, SWAT, PCR, CATS, Delhi Fire Service, Dog Squad, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads and district disaster management authorities participating.

The first drill was conducted on January 3 inside the Red Fort, simulating a bomb blast near the Hathi Gate. A command post was set up within minutes, the area was cordoned off, and four "injured" individuals were evacuated to the hospital as part of the exercise, while bomb disposal and crime teams examined the scene, police said.

On January 7, another mock exercise simulated a terrorist attack at Delhi University Metro Station Gate No 4, and a hostage situation ensued. Joint teams of the Special Cell and SWAT neutralised the simulated threat, rescued the hostages and shifted the injured person to the hospital, officials said.

A third drill took place on January 10 at ISBT Kashmere Gate, simulating a scenario where armed terrorists opened fire near the bus platforms and took hostages. According to the police, the SWAT commandos successfully neutralised the terrorists, rescued the hostages, and evacuated the injured in a coordinated operation.

The final mock drill was conducted on January 14 at Khari Baoli in the Lahori Gate area, simulating a bomb blast. Swift access control was established, and the injured were evacuated to the hospital as part of the exercise, the police said.