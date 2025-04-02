Delhi AQI drops to 'poor' category, maximum temperature settles at 36.4 degree C

New Delhi: Delhi's AQI on Wednesday dropped in the 'poor' category as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notch above normal, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

It said that the humidity levels fluctuated between 50 per cent and 16 per cent during the day.

The department has forecast strong surface winds during the day time for Thursday, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius, and the minimum 16 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality dropped in the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 217 at 4 pm after being in the 'moderate' category for the past five days, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.